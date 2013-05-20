FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlantia close to selling transmission towers to US buyers- source
May 20, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 4 years

Atlantia close to selling transmission towers to US buyers- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Italian motorway operator Atlantia is close to selling its transmission towers to U.S. investors for almost 100 million euros ($128.56 million), a source close to the matter said on Monday.

“It looks like Atlantia has accepted the offer,” the source said.

The buyers, a group of U.S. investors led by businesswoman Cara Goldenberg, have offered 93.6 million euros to buy the whole of TowerCo, the Atlantia unit that holds the transmission towers of the group’s motorway network.

“Approval is very close. The price has been accepted. There are still a few conditions to work out,” the source said. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting By Massimo Gaia, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Luca Trogni)

