UPDATE 1-Atlantia near sale of transmission towers -source

* Group of US investors close to buying TowerCo - source

* Atlantia says no agreement reached, signed with anyone (Adds source comments, Atlantia comments)

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Italian motorway operator Atlantia is close to selling its transmission towers to U.S. investors for almost 100 million euros ($128.56 million), a source close to the matter said on Monday.

“It looks like Atlantia has accepted the offer. Approval is very close. The price has been accepted. There are still a few conditions to work out,” the source said.

Atlantia said later on Monday no deal had been reached over a sale of its towers transmission business.

“Atlantia specifies that no agreement has been reached or signed with anyone,” it said in an email.

According to the source, the buyers, a group of U.S. investors led by Cara Goldenberg, have offered 93.6 million euros to buy the whole of TowerCo, the Atlantia unit that holds the transmission towers.

Goldenberg could not immediately be reached for a comment.

In 2012, TowerCo posted revenues of 19.6 million euros and core earnings of 11.6 million euros.