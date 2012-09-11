Italy highways operator Atlantia traffic down 5.9 pct in July-Aug

ROME, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Traffic levels on the highway network of Atlantia SpA were down 5.9 percent in the July and August compared with the same period a year earlier, the chief executive of Italy’s biggest toll road operator said on Tuesday.

“The traffic data refers in particular to the weeks covering the departure period for the holidays,” Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci told a conference.

He said the 5.9 percent fall was not as serious as a 7.5 percent drop in traffic during the first part of the year and suggested that fears of a collapse in holiday transport were exaggerated. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)