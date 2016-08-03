FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn to close Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City at summer's end
August 3, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Icahn to close Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City at summer's end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Atlantic City's Trump Taj Mahal casino, owned by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, will close after Labor Day at the end of the summer, the company said on Wednesday.

Closure of the casino, which is in the midst of a labor strike by its unionized workers over wages and health insurance costs, would be another big blow to the struggling New Jersey coastal city. Four of its 12 casinos remain shut after closing in 2014, though one reopened as a hotel only. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Grant McCool)

