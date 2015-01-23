Moody's cuts Atlantic City's GO rating to junk

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Atlantic City’s General Obligation (GO) debt to ‘Caa1’ from ‘Ba1’, citing the appointment of two bankruptcy specialists mandated to consider debt restructuring, which could involve a loss to bondholders.

"This is a rapid, dramatic change from the State of New Jersey's ... prior policy of preventing default or bankruptcy of Atlantic City or any New Jersey local government," Moody's said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/1CZg86O)

The ‘Caa1’ rating indicates a high risk of default over the next five years.

Moody’s also gave Atlantic City’s GO debt a negative outlook, citing the possibility of a material impairment to bondholders from a debt restructuring.