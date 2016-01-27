FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlantic City emergency manager moves to consulting group
January 27, 2016

Atlantic City emergency manager moves to consulting group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Kevin Lavin, appointed a year ago as the emergency manager for New Jersey’s distressed gambling hub Atlantic City, is joining Ankura Consulting Group.

Lavin, tapped by Governor Chris Christie in January 2015 to help turnaround the struggling city, will serve as co-president of Ankura and be on its board, according to a press release on Tuesday.

During his tenure, Lavin and a team of professionals produced two reports that outlined the city’s fiscal crisis and suggested ideas for long-term stability.

On Tuesday, Christie, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian backed a revised rescue plan that would cede control to the state. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

