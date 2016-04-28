FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Croatia's Atlantic Grupa Q1 revenue flat, net inches up
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Croatia's Atlantic Grupa Q1 revenue flat, net inches up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, April 28 (Reuters) - Atlantic Grupa, which produces coffee, beverages, sports food, snacks, baby food and pharmaceutical and personal care products, announced first-quarter results.

The company is present in 12 European countries and exports to more than 40 markets worldwide.

* Atlantic Grupa said its Q1 sales were flat year-on-year at 1.16 billion kuna ($176 million).

* Net profit rose 1.6 percent to 45.3 million kuna.

* The biggest revenue increase was seen in Slovenia where revenue jumped 8.9 percent and the country contributed 17 percent of the company’s overall revenue.

* The company said it aims to expand its business in Germany and Austria later this year. ($1 = 6.5807 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Susan Fenton)

