July 23 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service cut Atlantic City’s General Obligation (GO) rating to “Ba1” from “Baa2”, citing the city’s “significantly” weakened tax base, revenue-raising ability and broader economic outlook.

Atlantic City's GO outlook remained negative, according to Moody's. (bit.ly/UtwAv3)

The rating cut affects $245 million of Atlantic City’s outstanding general obligation parity debt.

The ratings agency also cited the city’s ongoing decline in casino revenues and the impending impact of casino tax appeals.