S&P revises Atlantic City, NJ outlook to stable from negative

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Monday said it revised Atlantic City, New Jersey’s credit outlook to stable from negative, citing its improved financial position.

“The outlook reflects our view that the city has achieved near-term stabilization of its financial position through budget adjustments and the issuance of tax appeal refunding bonds,” said S&P credit analyst Andrew Teras in a statement.

The rating agency also affirmed its A-minus general obligation rating and assigned an A-minus rating with a stable outlook to the city’s series 2012 tax appeal refunding bonds.