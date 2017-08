May 27 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Friday signed into law a package of legislation that provides distressed gambling hub Atlantic City with immediate cash help but also a potential state takeover if the city cannot fix its finances.

The bills will help reform the city's "overblown municipal government" while protecting state and local taxpayers, Christie said in a statement. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)