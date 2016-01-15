FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlantic City, N.J., emergency manager says more cuts needed
January 16, 2016 / 12:00 AM / 2 years ago

Atlantic City, N.J., emergency manager says more cuts needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Atlantic City’s state appointed emergency manager released a second report on Friday, one year after being appointed to devise a fiscal rescue plan for the gambling hub.

The report by Emergency Manager Kevin Lavin, a follow-up to his initial March assessment, said additional reductions in operations, negotiated creditor settlements and revenue sources would be required to set the city on a sustainable economic path.

“While meaningful and measurable progress has been made the turnaround process needs to accerlate with a sense of urgency for the city to move from its present state of fiscal crisis to long-term stability,” the report said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Daniel Bases)

