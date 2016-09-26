FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Atlantic City, N.J., water utility to by vacant airstrip for $100 mln
#Bonds News
September 26, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Atlantic City, N.J., water utility to by vacant airstrip for $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Atlantic City, New Jersey's fiscally distressed gambling hub, will reap $100 million by selling a defunct municipal airstip to the city's independent water utility, Mayor Don Guardian and other officials said on Monday.

The land deal is part of a fiscal recovery plan that the city must present to the state by early November or else face a possible state takeover. The city's casino industry, and then its property tax base, ran into problems because of gambling competition in neighboring states. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay in Atlantic City; Editing by Alan Crosby)

