Atlas Iron seeks creditor lifeline as mines close -sources

* Miner seeking a lifeline from major creditors

* Talks come as iron ore prices turn higher after long slide

* Outcome from talks unlikely before the weekend

By James Regan

SYDNEY, April 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s Atlas Iron Ltd is holding talks with creditors in search of a lifeline as it prepares to close the last of its iron ore mines after falling victim to low ore prices.

The talks in Los Angeles come as iron ore shows the first signs of an upturn following a near-uninterrupted slide since August 2013.

Sources close to Atlas said an outcome from the negotiations was unlikely before the weekend, taking the miner closer to its deadline to halt operations by the end of April.

“I’d be surprised if we saw an outcome later today,” said one of the sources, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to comment on the issue.

Efforts were underway with the help of transport group McAleese Ltd and stevedore group Qube Holdings Ltd to persuade lenders to agree to keep one or two of the firm’s mines open.

McAleese trucks ore for Atlas, work that is forecast to account for about half its projected fiscal 2015 EBITDA.

Qube has said it would work with Atlas but that the halt to mining would not materially dent its underlying earnings this year, given Atlas represents no more than 5 percent of revenue.

Atlas’ creditors, which include Bain Capital’s Sankaty Advisers, Western Asset Management and Fortress investment Group, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Atlas on April 21 asked securities regulators to extend a trading halt as it awaits the outcome of a review on its operations and finances..

Since then, iron ore has rebounded by 15 percent to $53.80 a tonne, but still below Atlas’ break-even price.

Atlas borrowed $275 million through a term loan in the U.S. markets which matures in December 2017. The loan does not contain earnings-based covenants and carries a margin of 750 basis points over the Libor benchmark.

Managing Director Ken Brinsden has said Atlas was not in breach of its debt covenants.

Shares in Atlas, which was scheduled to ship the majority of its projected 13 million tonnes of iron ore this year to China, last closed at A$0.12, down from over A$4 mid-2011.

Mining and crushing at its Abydos site was scheduled to cease this week and operations at its Wodgina mine by April 30.

The main issue concerning creditors is that Atlas cannot turn a profit at current prices.

BHP Billiton’s move to defer some Australian iron ore expansion work helped support prices this week, though some analysts said this was likely to be short lived . (Editing by Ed Davies)