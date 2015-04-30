Atlas Iron to keep producing, sees positive cashflow in May

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - Australia’s Atlas Iron Ltd , which suspended mining in April after iron ore prices slumped, said on Friday it will keep producing at two of its three mines with the help of its contractors after a rebound in iron ore prices.

Australia’s fourth-largest miner halted operations and entered talks with its creditors to keep it afloat after the slump in iron ore prices to decade lows put its operations in the red.

“The new operating model, inclusive of lump product streams and assistance provided by key contractors, combined with positive pricing momentum means the company can trade in a cash flow positive manner for May,” Atlas said in its quarterly production report.

Spot iron ore rallied 25 percent between April 10 and 28, with the benchmark 62-percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI hitting $59.20 per dry metric tonne on Tuesday, its highest since March 5. It stood at $56.90 on Thursday.

Atlas said its Abydos mine had continued operating and it would reopen its Wodgina mine in May. It was assessing options for its Mt Webber mine.

Atlas, whose shares have been suspended since April 7, said it remained solvent and had not breached any debt covenants.

“The company’s operational review, while incomplete, is generating encouraging results and negotiations with key creditors (including secured creditors) are ongoing,” it said.

The discussions come as iron ore prices see-saw following a near-uninterrupted slide since August 2013.

Morgan Stanley forecasts an average iron ore price of $57 a tonne in 2015. The average so far this year is $59 a tonne.