UPDATE 2-Miner Atlas plans A$180 mln capital raising to battle tough iron market

* Issue price of A$0.05, 58 pct discount on latest share price

* Operations restarted at two out of three mines

* Plans to produce 14-15 mln tn per year by year-end (Changes headline, adds details on contractors, analyst comment)

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Struggling Australian mining company Atlas Iron Ltd said on Thursday it is planning to raise capital via a placement of new shares at a heavily discounted price to key contractors, existing and new shareholders.

After a near collapse due to a slump in iron ore prices, Australia’s fourth-largest iron ore miner has recently resumed some mining operations and is now trying to raise cash to keep it afloat.

The share issue, at price of A$0.05 Australian dollars each, represents a 58 percent discount to the last traded price before the shares were suspended and is much lower that Atlas shares have ever traded, the company said.

On Apr. 7, Atlas suspended trading in its shares and all mining operations, entering crisis talks with its creditors and contractors as the price of iron ore was below its $50 a tonne break-even level.

“The company now is focusing on the next step in its restructuring and growth strategy. This involves a capital raising, with the funds raised strengthening Atlas’ balance sheet and assisting the company in managing periods of volatility in market conditions,” the company said in a statement.

The plan involves placements of shares to new and existing shareholders to raise up to A$50 million ($39 million), a placement to key Atlas contractors to raise up to A$30 million, and a participation offer to eligible Atlas shareholders to raise up to A$100 million.

Contractors have already committed about A$23.9 million, the company said.

Some analysts, however, doubted investors appetite for the new shares given the gloomy outlook for iron ore.

“It’s surprising to see such marginal tonnes coming back on given most people expect iron ore prices to fall again,” said Liberum Capital analyst Richard Knights. “It would be surprising to see people willing to put their hands in their pocket for something like this, but I wouldn’t rule it out either.”

Iron ore has lost almost two thirds of its value from a 2011 all time high of around $190 a tonne. It is now trading at around $65, having recovered from a multi-year low of around $45 hit in April under the weight of a supply glut and slower demand.

Atlas has recently resumed mining operations at its Abydos and Wodgina mines and said mining will resume at Mt Webber in July. It now wants to reach a full production rate of 14-15 million tonnes per year from its three Pilbara iron ore mines by the year-end.

Atlas also announced some management reshuffling, with chairman David Flanagan returning to the position of managing director, Ken Brinsden switching from managing director to executive director and non-executive director Cheryl Edwardes becoming chairman.

Flanagan was Atlas’ managing director from 2004 to 2012, before becoming chairman.