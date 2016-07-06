FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Atlas Mara appoints former Standard Chartered Bank executive to head Zambia acquisition
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Atlas Mara appoints former Standard Chartered Bank executive to head Zambia acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, July 6 (Reuters) - Atlas Mara has appointed former Standard Chartered Bank Africa chief risk officer Benjamin Dabrah as managing director of its latest acquisition Finance Bank Zambia (FBZ).

The London-listed financial services provider said in a statement that FBZ and BancABC Zambia, which it also owns, would eventually be merged into one commercial entity, without giving a timeframe.

Before joining Standard Chartered Bank, Dabrah was managing director of Barclays Bank Ghana.

Atlas acquired FBZ for about $61 million in cash and 3.3 million of Atlas Mara shares. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.