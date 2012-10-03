FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Atlas Pipeline expands Oklahoma natgas processing plant
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Atlas Pipeline expands Oklahoma natgas processing plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Atlas Pipeline Partners has completed an expansion at its Wayonka natural gas processing facility in northwest Oklahoma, the company said on Wednesday.

The new unit will add 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of capacity at the plant, which receives natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Mississippi Lime fields in the region.

The unit, which began operations toward the end of September and is currently running at about 130 mmcfd, brings the capacity of the plant up to 400 mmcfd, Atlas said in a statement.

The Wayonka plant is part of the wider WestOK gathering system in Oklahoma which is now gathering over 410 mmcfd, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.