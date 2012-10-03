UPDATE 1-Atlas Pipeline expands Oklahoma natgas processing plant

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Atlas Pipeline Partners has completed an expansion at its Wayonka natural gas processing facility in northwest Oklahoma, the company said on Wednesday.

The new unit will add 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of capacity at the plant, which receives natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Mississippi Lime fields in the region.

The unit, which began operations toward the end of September and is currently running at about 130 mmcfd, brings the capacity of the plant up to 400 mmcfd, Atlas said in a statement.

The Wayonka plant is part of the wider WestOK gathering system in Oklahoma which is now gathering over 410 mmcfd, it said.