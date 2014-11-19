FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlas Copco stands by outlook for slightly higher demand
November 19, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Atlas Copco stands by outlook for slightly higher demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco affirmed its outlook for slightly higher demand in the near term on Wednesday and said it stood ready to adapt its business wherever needed to shifts in market activity.

The Swedish company, which is holding a capital markets day for investors in Charlotte and Rock Hill, in North and South Carolina respectively, usually defines near term as the current quarter.

“The market has been mixed this year, with healthy demand from industrial manufacturing customers and softer activities in the mining and construction segments,” Atlas CEO Ronnie Leten said in a statement.

“We are continuing to adapt wherever needed.” (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

