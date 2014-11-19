UPDATE 1-Atlas Copco stands by outlook for slightly higher demand

(Adds details about outlook, acquisitions, adds CHARLOTTE to dateline)

By Harriet McLeod and Niklas Pollard

CHARLOTTE, N.C./STOCKHOLM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco affirmed its outlook for slightly higher demand in the near term on Wednesday and said it stood ready to adapt its business wherever needed to shifts in market activity.

The Swedish company, which held a capital markets day for investors on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a tour of its plant in Rock Hill, South Carolina, usually defines “near term” as the current quarter.

“The market has been mixed this year, with healthy demand from industrial manufacturing customers and softer activities in the mining and construction segments,” Atlas CEO Ronnie Leten said in a statement.

“We are continuing to adapt wherever needed.”

Business is holding steady in Europe despite weak economic indicators, Leten told reporters at Charlotte’s NASCAR Hall of Fame and Museum, devoted to the sport of stock car racing.

“I‘m more positive on Europe than anyone else,” he said. “What we see with the Euro/dollar, Swedish (crown)/dollar or Swedish (crown)/Euro, it helps the economy in the competitiveness ... There’s a lot of political talk going on about slow growth. I see positive (business) development in Europe. When I look at the yellow canaries (Atlas Copco’s small to medium size compressors), I see that really going well.”

Worldwide demand for the group’s products varies by region, Leten told Reuters.

Atlas Copco’s strongest growth by far since 2010 has been in North America and that is still a strong market, he said.

“In North America, all sectors are doing fine. In China or in Asia, the industrial, automotive, aerospace sectors are doing good and the steel and cement are weak. In Europe, I think it’s a bit mixed.”

Leten was silent on whether the company, which he said made five acquisitions this year, would buy any more companies in 2015. “We’ll definitely do add-on acquisitions, the small ones for sure.”

He told investors that the group is “scanning the market constantly” for potential acquisitions.

The group plows extra cash back into its divisions, he said. Whether shareholders will receive more dividends in 2015 is something for the board to decide, he said.

“Atlas Copco has a very healthy balance sheet and maybe you can say it is overconservative. We need to work on it ... We want to lead in product, we want to lead in operational excellence, we should also lead in good balance sheet management.” (Reporting by Harriet McLeod in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Niklas Pollard in Stockholm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Matthew Lewis)