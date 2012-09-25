FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Atlas Copco says compressor market steady
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 25, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Sweden's Atlas Copco says compressor market steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The outlook for the market for Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco’s industrial compressors has remained steady since July, when the company reported its second quarter earnings figures, a top executive said on Tuesday.

Atlas Copco makes industrial compressors, mining equipment and industrial tools. In the second quarter results, the group reported its first fall in like-for-like orders since 2009.

“I cannot say that the market outlook is worse at this moment than it was two months ago,” said industrial compressor division chief Stephan Kuhn told Reuters.

“As of right now I would say it (the market) is about the same ...,” he added. He was speaking after the group announced an order from Saudi Arabia for three gas compressors for the power industry, an order he said was worth about $15 million.

He said the compressor market remained mixed, depending on the type of compressor and the part of the world.

For big machines, of the type covered in the Saudi order, he said the market outlook was positive.

But for smaller, standard compressors, the picture was mixed as the North American market was seeing gains and south Europe was going down. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.