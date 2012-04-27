Atlas Copco sees firm demand as Q1 just tops fcast

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco posted a a slightly bigger than expected rise in first-quarter earnings on Friday and said it expected demand in the near term to remain at the current high level.

Operating profit at the group, which makes a wide range of compressors and construction and mining gear, hit 4.60 billion crowns ($685.1 million) versus a mean forecast for 4.38 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 3.99 billion.