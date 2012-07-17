FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlas Copco sees firm demand as Q2 profit tops fcast
July 17, 2012 / 9:07 AM / 5 years ago

Atlas Copco sees firm demand as Q2 profit tops fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco posted a bigger than expected rise in second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and said it expected demand in the near term to stay at the current high level.

Operating profit at the group, which makes a wide range of compressors and construction and mining gear, was 5.02 billion crowns ($711.56 million) versus a mean forecast for 4.81 billion in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts and a year-ago 4.18 billion. ($1 = 7.0550 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)

