Atlas Copco sees firm demand as Q2 profit tops fcast

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco posted a bigger than expected rise in second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and said it expected demand in the near term to stay at the current high level.

Operating profit at the group, which makes a wide range of compressors and construction and mining gear, was 5.02 billion crowns ($711.56 million) versus a mean forecast for 4.81 billion in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts and a year-ago 4.18 billion. ($1 = 7.0550 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)