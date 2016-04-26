UPDATE 1-Atlas Copco sees flat demand as Q1 profit lags forecast

* Q1 op profit SEK 4.17 bln vs forecast 4.36 bln

* Q1 order intake SEK 24.7 bln vs forecast 24.1 bln

* Sees unchanged demand in near term

* Share falls 2 percent (Adds detail, background, quote, share)

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Engineering group Atlas Copco forecast flat demand in the near term after posting a bigger than expected fall in first-quarter operating profit as a deep mining slump and currency headwinds weighed.

Spending cuts by global mining firms in the face of weak metals prices have depressed demand for Atlas and a cluster of Nordic equipment makers that also include Sandvik, Denmark’s FLSmidth and Finland’s Metso.

But Atlas Copco’s industrials and compressor business, which account for more than half of group sales, have held up far better while a flexible production structure and cost cuts have helped mitigate some of the sting on profitability.

Operating earnings at Atlas Copco, a maker of compressors and mining gear such as drill rigs and loaders, fell to 4.17 billion Swedish crowns ($514.43 million) from a year-ago 4.52 billion, lagging a mean forecast of 4.36 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Atlas shares fell 2.0 percent by 0921 GMT, underperforming a 0.3 percent gain in the Stockholm bourse’s blue chip index .

While a retrenching mining sector has hit demand, a retreat in major mining currencies such as the Brazilian real and South African rand have become a growing headache.

Results from Sandvik and Metso provided fresh evidence on Monday how the deep mining slump had stymied new orders while U.S. peer Caterpillar cut its 2016 revenue and earnings outlook only last week.

Atlas said order intake fell 3 percent to 24.7 billion crowns, above the 24.1 billion seen by analysts, dragged down by an 12 percent fall in bookings in its mining segment, which accounts for roughly a quarter of its business.

“The market conditions for equipment investments are difficult in many segments, while our service business continued to grow,” Chief Executive Ronnie Leten said in a statement. ($1 = 8.1061 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)