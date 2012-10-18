RPT-UPDATE 2-Australia's Atlas taps debt, as weak iron ore price hurts

* Lines up $325 million term loan, cuts 27 jobs

* Raises iron ore shipments forecast

* Seeks joint venture partners for longer term funds

* Mount Gibson slashes 270 jobs, to save up to A$150 mln

* Gindalbie sticks to A$2.57 bln Karara project cost

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s fourth-largest iron ore miner, Atlas Iron, took on debt for the first time and rival Mount Gibson Iron moved to slash jobs and cut operations to counter the impact of a sharp and protracted slide in iron ore prices.

Those drastic steps were the latest evidence of threats to Australia’s mining boom, which have led big and small miners to shelve projects, and are now slicing into operations as they brace for more volatility.

Atlas lined up on Thursday a fully underwritten term loan of $325 million in a move to ensure it can fund its expansion at a time when cash flows have been thinned by a drop in iron ore prices to a three-year low of $87 a tonne last month.

“You would have had to be living under a rock not to have seen that the iron ore markets have changed,” Atlas Managing Director Ken Brinsden told reporters at a news conference.

Iron ore prices slid to three-year lows last month but have since rebounded to $115 a tonne. They remain well below a high of $149 earlier this year, with iron ore producers warning they expect prices to remain volatile in the near term.

Atlas had wanted to fund construction to double its capacity to 12 million tonnes a year by December 2013 using cash from operations, but with the iron ore price slump over the past six months, that was impossible.

“The outlook for the operating cash flow is perhaps just that little bit weaker, hence the requirement to take on the facility,” Brinsden said, adding that the loan was the cheapest option it looked at as a funding source.

The company’s operations were “marginally” cash positive in the September quarter, when prices slid to three-year lows, he said.

The price drop has hit everyone, but the mega miners -- Vale , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton -- with their lowest-cost mines, can still make a profit and are going ahead with expansions, while smaller, higher-cost producers are under pressure to cut costs and hold up new projects.

Atlas also said it was cutting 27 jobs, mostly in exploration and evaluation, to help cut costs, while another 23 mostly exploration roles have been moved to other parts of the business, but said the savings were only small.

It said cash operating costs would be $1-2 less than earlier flagged, at $46-50 a tonne free-on-board, mainly due to changes in its production plans. That compares with bigger rival Fortescue Mining Group’s production cost of about $49 a tonne in the September quarter.

To beef up funding for its ambitious plans to expand output to 46 million tonnes a year by 2017, Atlas is talking to customers about selling minority joint venture stakes in its mines.

RELATIVELY STRONG FOOTING

Atlas tweaked up its forecast for exports by 200,000 tonnes to 7.2-7.7 million tonnes for the year to June 2013, saying it would sell some product that it had originally planned to stockpile.

Atlas had been viewed by investors as being in a relatively strong position with no debt, relative to Fortescue, which last month slammed the brakes on its expansion plans, slashed jobs and scrambled to refinance debt following a sharp and prolonged slide in iron ore prices.

Atlas shares were suspended from trading, pending the announcement. They last traded up 5.3 percent on Thursday at A$1.58 on a strong day for iron ore miners, partly on the back of data from China that suggested the slowdown in the world’s biggest iron ore consuming economy had bottomed.

Mount Gibson said on Thursday it was slashing 270 jobs and slowing mine operations to cut or defer about A$120 million to A$150 million ($155.54 million) in capital and operating costs.

However, Mount Gibson stuck to its sales target of 8-8.5 million tonnes for the year to June 2013, saying it would ship ore from its stockpiles. Its shares soared 17 percent.

But miner Gindalbie Metals Group, which loaded the first shipment from its A$2.57 billion Karara iron ore project in the mid-west region of Western Australia on Thursday, said it expects iron ore prices to return to about $130 a tonne.

“The market is going to be quite volatile, but then a return to fundamentals. It won’t be back to $180 iron ore prices, it will be more like $130,” Managing Director Tim Netscher told Reuters. “We’d actually be very happy with that figure.”

Gindalbie’s magnetite iron ore project, on track to operate at 10 million tonnes a year by April, is co-owned by Angang Steel , the listed arm of China’s second-largest steel producer, Anshan Iron and Steel Group, which will buy most of the ore.