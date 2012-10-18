FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Atlas in talks to sell joint venture stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s Atlas Iron is talking to customers who have expressed interest in buying minority stakes in its mines, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday, after the iron ore miner took on a major loan for the first time.

“We consider that the option of selling minority joint venture interests actually is a reasonable way to continue to fund the long-term growth of the company or to be part of the funding solution,” Managing Director Ken Brinsden told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ken Wills)

