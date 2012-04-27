FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlas Iron says production on target despite weak quarter
April 27, 2012

Atlas Iron says production on target despite weak quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s fourth-largest iron ore miner, Atlas Iron, said on Friday it expects to meet its full-year production target of 5.5 million to 5.7 million tonnes despite weather-related disruptions in the last quarter.

Shipments in the quarter dropped 13 percent to 1.21 million tonnes versus the December 2011 quarter, it said.

Production was impaired by cyclones Heidi and Lua in Western Australia and a breakdown of a ship loading facility during the quarter, according to the company.

It sold its ore for an average of $124 per tonne over the March quarter, it also said. (Reporting by James Regan)

