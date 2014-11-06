FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Atlasjet in $3 bln provisional Airbus jet order-sources
November 6, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Atlasjet in $3 bln provisional Airbus jet order-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL/PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Atlasjet has reached a preliminary deal with European planemaker Airbus to buy around 30 aircraft worth $3 billion at list prices as it expands in eastern Europe and central Asia, two people familiar with the matter said.

The tentative agreement covers current-generation A321ceo jets, but the number of units and other details have not been finalized, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

Atlasjet declined comment.

A spokesman for Airbus, the planemaking unit of Airbus Group , said: “We do not comment on confidential discussions that we may or may not be having with potential customers”. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin and Tim Hepher; Editing by Leila Abboud)

