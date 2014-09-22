FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atlas Mara makes offer for remaining 4.2 pct of ABC Holdings
September 22, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Atlas Mara makes offer for remaining 4.2 pct of ABC Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd

* Mandatory offer for remaining 4.2 pct of ABC Holdings

* Today announces its intention to make an offer to all remaining holders of ordinary shares in ABCH

* This intention is in line with Atlas Mara’s previous communications to market

* Consideration to be offered to minority shareholders will be cash or an equivalent value of Atlas Mara ordinary shares

* A cash amount of bwp 7.49 (equivalent of $0.82 as at 15 September 2014) will be offered for each abch share listed on bse and us$ 0.82 for each ABCH share listed on ZSE

* Atlas Mara expects that offer will commence on 24 september 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

