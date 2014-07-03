FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atlas Mara makes share offer to buy ADC African Development Corp AG
July 3, 2014 / 5:32 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Atlas Mara makes share offer to buy ADC African Development Corp AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd

* Launches public share-for-share offer to acquire all shares of adc african development corporation ag

* Offer corresponds to an implied price of eur 10.45 per adc share (based on average share price of atlas mara during three months period immediately prior to march 31, 2014)

* Bidder is offering five ordinary shares of atlas mara for four shares of adc (representing an exchange ratio of 1.25)

* Offer represents a premium of 16.7% to adc’s closing price on march 28, 2014Adc shareholders representing 34.1% of adc’s shares outstanding have provided irrevocable undertakings to tender their shares into offer

* Adc shareholders are invited to tender their shares by july 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

