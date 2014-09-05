FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atlas Mara Co-Nvest to increase stake in Union Bank of Nigeria to 29.9 pct
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Atlas Mara Co-Nvest to increase stake in Union Bank of Nigeria to 29.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd :

* Atlas Mara to increase its stake in Union Bank of Nigeria to 29.9% for approximately $270 million

* Will purchase stake from Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (“AMCON”)

* Upon completion of transaction, company will own a total combined interest in UBN of 29.9%

* As at June 30, 2014, UBN had approximately $6.3 billion of assets, $1.7 billion in loans, $3.1 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
