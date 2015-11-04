Atlas Merchant presents offer for Italy's Arca - sources

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Atlas Merchant Capital, set up by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, has presented a non-binding offer for Italy’s Arca valuing the whole asset manager at around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Arca’s main shareholders are Italian cooperative banks Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna (BPER), Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which each own 19.99 percent of the asset manager. Banca Popolare di Sondrio , another cooperative lender, has a 12.9 percent stake.

“It is a non-binding offer ... so the value of the deal could change after the due-diligence process,” one of the sources said, confirming a report in MF daily.

The sale of Arca would be the last in a series of disposals by the Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza that are raising money to strengthen their balance sheets as they struggle to comply with capital requirements set by the European Central Bank. BPER and Popolare di Sondrio could end up keeping a stake in Arca after the sale.

Italian asset manager Anima Holdings is also said to be interested in buying a stake in Arca, traders have said.

Arca declined to comment, while Atlas Merchant Capital and Anima were not immediately available for comment.