FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Software maker Atlassian's shares soar in market debut
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Software maker Atlassian's shares soar in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Australian business software maker Atlassian Corp Plc rose as much as 33.3 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $5.85 billion.

The company’s initial public offering raised $462 million after the shares were priced at $21 each, above the expected range of $19-$20. The stock hit a high of $28 in the first few minutes of trading on Thursday.

Sydney-based Atlassian, which makes collaboration and management software, was valued at $3.3 billion in its last private valuation.

The company has about 51,000 customers in more than 160 countries, including NASA, Tesla Motors and the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.