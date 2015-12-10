Software maker Atlassian's shares soar in market debut

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Australian business software maker Atlassian Corp Plc rose as much as 33.3 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $5.85 billion.

The company’s initial public offering raised $462 million after the shares were priced at $21 each, above the expected range of $19-$20. The stock hit a high of $28 in the first few minutes of trading on Thursday.

Sydney-based Atlassian, which makes collaboration and management software, was valued at $3.3 billion in its last private valuation.

The company has about 51,000 customers in more than 160 countries, including NASA, Tesla Motors and the U.S. Department of Treasury.