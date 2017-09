(Corrects price range in headline to $19-$20 from $19-$22) Dec 7 (Reuters) - Atlassian Corp Plc: * Sees U.S. IPO of 22 million shares of class a ordinary shares * Expects initial public offering price will be between $19.00 and $20.00 per share * Source text: 1.usa.gov/1NQIKsK * Further company coverage (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)