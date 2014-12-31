FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- ATM Grupa unit signs 16 mln zlotys deal with TVP for production of TV series
#Entertainment Production
December 31, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF- ATM Grupa unit signs 16 mln zlotys deal with TVP for production of TV series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - ATM Grupa SA :

* Said on Tuesday that together with its units in last 12 months it signed contracts with Telewizja Polska SA (TVP) with a total value of 30.7 million zlotys ($8.8 million)

* The contracts concern production of television series, production services and technical support

* The contract with the biggest value (16 million zlotys) was signed on Dec. 23 between Studio A Sp. z o.o. and TVP for production of new episodes of the ‘Ranczo’ television series

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.5034 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

