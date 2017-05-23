Judge denies injunction against Visa, Mastercard ATM fee rules

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has rejected a bid by independent automated teller machine operators to block rules issued by Visa and Mastercard that they claim restrict competition by fixing ATM access fees.

In a decision on Monday, Judge Richard Leon in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rebuffed the operators' argument that they could be driven out of business if the rules remain in place while their antitrust lawsuit against Visa and Mastercard proceeds.

