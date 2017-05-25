FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge denies injunction against Visa, Mastercard ATM fee rules
May 25, 2017 / 7:49 PM / 3 months ago

Judge denies injunction against Visa, Mastercard ATM fee rules

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has rejected a bid by independent automated teller machine operators to block rules issued by Visa and Mastercard that the operators claim restrict competition by fixing ATM access fees.

In a decision on Monday, Judge Richard Leon in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rebuffed the operators' argument that they could be driven out of business if the rules remain in place while their antitrust lawsuit against Visa and Mastercard proceeds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r28z2p

