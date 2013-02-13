FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US judge dismisses ATM fee collusion lawsuits
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

US judge dismisses ATM fee collusion lawsuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed antitrust lawsuits accusing Visa Inc, MasterCard Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co of conspiring to fix automated teller machine fees.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, D.C., said the plaintiffs failed to present enough facts to show they were injured, or that there was an actual agreement or conspiracy to charge excessive fees.

Among the plaintiffs in the lawsuits were individual consumers as well as the National ATM Council, which represents independent non-bank ATM operators.

