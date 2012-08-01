UPDATE 1-CHS buys Atman in Brazil center-west push

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. farming cooperative CHS Inc said on Wednesday it is buying Brazil’s agricultural service provider and grains trader Atman as it carries out plans to expand in the major farming nation.

CHS’s local unit did not disclose the value of the acquisition.

In early 2011, CHS announced plans to increase its presence in Brazil, the world’s number two exporter of soybeans and number three of corn, as well as the leading supplier of soft commodities such as sugar and coffee.

The purchase of medium-scale grains originator and services provider Atman is in line with the cooperative’s plan to expand its purchase and trading volumes of grains in Brazil’s fast-growing center-west grain belt.

CHS already has an established presence in the traditional grain producing regions of southern Brazil and in the Argentine Pampas.

Brazil’s center-west took off in the 1980s after the development of tropical soybean varieties that turned the expansive high savanna of Brazil’s Cerrado into the most important grain producing region after the United States’ Mid-West farm belt.

Atman, which started business in 2000 in the center-west state of Goias, Brazil’s fourth largest soy producing state, finances 100,000 hectares of grain production, mostly soybeans, in the region.

The company provides technical support, fertilizers, chemicals and seeds for its client producers in exchange for receiving the physical soy, corn and cotton that they produce to trade on.

Some of CHS’s and Atman’s main competitors include Argentina’s Los Grobo and El Tejar, the traditional multinational grains traders such as Archer Daniels Midland , Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus .