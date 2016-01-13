FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atmel considers Microchip proposal superior to Dialog's offer
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

Atmel considers Microchip proposal superior to Dialog's offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Atmel Corp said it considered Microchip Technology Inc’s $3.42 billion cash-and-stock proposal superior to Dialog Semiconductor Plc’s offer.

Atmel said on Wednesday that Microchip had offered $7.00 per share in cash and $1.15 in Microchip stock, totaling $8.15 per share.

The company said it notified Dialog on Tuesday that it intended to terminate its deal with the company and enter into a definitive merger agreement with Microchip. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.