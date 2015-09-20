Dialog Semiconductor to buy Atmel for $4.6 billion

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor has agreed to buy U.S. rival Atmel for about $4.6 billion, the German company said on Sunday.

Dialog said Atmel shareholders would receive $4.65 in cash and “0.112 of a Dialog Semiconductor American Depository Share for each Atmel common share”, resulting in the “economic equivalent” of $10.42 per Atmel share based on Dialog’s closing price as of Sept. 18.

On Friday, shares in Dialog closed at 45.325 euros apiece, while Atmel shares closed at $7.27. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)