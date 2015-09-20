FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dialog Semiconductor to buy Atmel for $4.6 billion
September 20, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Dialog Semiconductor to buy Atmel for $4.6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor has agreed to buy U.S. rival Atmel for about $4.6 billion, the German company said on Sunday.

Dialog said Atmel shareholders would receive $4.65 in cash and “0.112 of a Dialog Semiconductor American Depository Share for each Atmel common share”, resulting in the “economic equivalent” of $10.42 per Atmel share based on Dialog’s closing price as of Sept. 18.

On Friday, shares in Dialog closed at 45.325 euros apiece, while Atmel shares closed at $7.27. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)

