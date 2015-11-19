FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Dialog Semi says shareholders approve Atmel deal
November 19, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Dialog Semi says shareholders approve Atmel deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in para 4 to say Elliott owns 5.0 pct (not 3.6 pct)

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said on Thursday its shareholders had approved the $4.6 billion acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel.

Dialog said in a statement that 61.9 percent of the share-capital present at its extraordinary shareholders meeting voted in favour of the deal, while 38.06 percent voted against.

Votes given at the meeting represented 54.3 percent of Dialog’s total share capital, the company said.

Activist hedge fund Elliott, which owns 5.0 percent of Dialog shares, earlier this month called upon shareholders to vote against the deal, saying it would destroy value.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
