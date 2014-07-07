FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atmel acquires Newport Media for $140 million
July 7, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Atmel acquires Newport Media for $140 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Touchscreen chipmaker Atmel Corp said it would buy Newport Media, a maker of low-power Wi-Fi and bluetooth gear, for $140 million to gain ground in a technology that helps connect everything through the Internet.

Newport Media reported revenue of $43 million for 2013.

Chipmakers and other companies are increasingly acquiring technologies to establish standards for a growing number of household devices like light bulbs, burglar alarms, thermostats and baby monitors that talk to each other. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore)

