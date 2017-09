Sept 1 (Reuters) - ATM Grupa SA :

* Says plans to merge with subsidiary ATM Profilm Sp. Z o.o.

* Says merger will create synergies, cut charges and simplify structure of the group

* Says plans job reductions due to merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)