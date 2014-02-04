FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Entegris to buy fellow chip industry supplier ATMI for $1.15 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 4, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Entegris to buy fellow chip industry supplier ATMI for $1.15 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Entegris offers $34 for each ATMI share

* Entegris 4th-qtr adj profit/shr $0.18 vs est $0.13

* 4th-qtr revenue $186.3 mln vs est $170.6 mln

* Entregis shares up 15 pct, ATMI up 25 pct (Adds deal details, results, share movement)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Entegris Inc said it would buy ATMI Inc for $1.15 billion, bringing together two key suppliers of high-purity materials and packaging systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors.

Entegris’s offer of $34 per share represents a premium of 26 percent to ATMI’s closing price of $26.93 on the Nasdaq on Monday. Entregis’s shares rose 15 percent to $11.85 in early trading, while ATMI’s shares were trading at $33.76.

The combination will create a leader in advanced process materials, contamination control and wafer handling, the companies said in a statement.

The deal is expected to generate annualized cost savings of about $30 million, the companies said.

Entegris said it would fund the all-cash deal through a combination of cash-on-hand and debt financing.

Entegris also reported better-than expected fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, helped by demand for its liquid and gas filtration and purification technology.

Net income more than doubled to $23.1 million, or 17 cents per share, from $11.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier, while revenue rose 11 percent to $186.3 million.

The company earned 18 cents per share on an adjusted basis.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 13 cents per share on revenue of $170.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ATMI said its income from continuing operations more than halved to $6.4 million, or 19 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

ATMI, which said in November that it was exploring strategic options, sold its LifeSciences business to Pall Corp for $185 million in December. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.