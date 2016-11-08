FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-France's Atos eyes higher sales and margins from 2017-2019 period
November 8, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

RPT-France's Atos eyes higher sales and margins from 2017-2019 period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - French technology group Atos unveiled on Tuesday a new three-year strategy plan in which it forecast higher sales and operating margins.

Atos said it expected to deliver organic revenue growth of between 2-3 percent in terms of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the 2017-2019 period, and an operating margin rate of 10.5-11.0 percent of revenues in 2019.

Amongst measures taken to achieve these goals, Atos aimed to focus on growth in areas such as "Big Data", cybersecurity and growth at its payments division 'Worldline'.

Atos shares have risen by more than 20 percent so far in 2016, beating a 4 percent fall on France's SBF120 equity index. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

