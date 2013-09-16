Atos redeems convertible bond, buys back shares

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Technology consulting firm Atos said it would proceed with the early redemption of its convertible bonds issued in 2009 and authorise a share buyback worth 115 million euros ($152.48 million).

The bondholders will have the option to convert their 2009 bonds into Atos shares, at the ratio of 1.03 shares per bond, or to receive a cash amount equal to 47.09 euros per 2009 bond.

The share buyback programme will begin in the coming days and be carried out over six months.

Chief Executive Thierry Breton said in a statement that the moves would allow the group to “reinforce its equity while associating investors who contributed to its success.” ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Louise Heavens)