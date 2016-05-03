FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private equity firms vie for EQT's Atos Medical -sources
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Private equity firms vie for EQT's Atos Medical -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - A handful of private equity firms have passed to the second round of bidding in an auction for Swedish medical devices firm Atos Medical, which could fetch around 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion), three sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources, who declined to be identified because the process is private, said Astorg, Montagu, Hellman & Friedman, PAI and Warburg Pincus had all placed indicative bids of at least 16 times Atos’ expected 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of some 60 million euros, giving the asset a value of at least 960 million euros.

Swedish buyout house EQT, which owns Atos, declined to comment. All the other private equity firms either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

$1 = 0.8678 euros Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Arno Schuetze, additional reporting by Freya Berry and Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Anjuli Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.