FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EQT sells Atos Medical, sources value deal at 850 mln euros
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

EQT sells Atos Medical, sources value deal at 850 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 30 (Reuters) - Swedish buyout house EQT has sold its medical devices business Atos Medical to private equity firm PAI Europe, it said on Monday, with sources valuing the deal at about 850 million euros ($946 million).

PAI Europe won the bid for voice implant maker Atos Medical, EQT said in a statement, but the two parties agreed not to disclose the transaction value.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters that the Swedish company had been valued at about 850 million euros during the negotiations.

Last year Atos Medical reported 30 percent growth in revenue to 1 billion Swedish crowns ($120,000) and 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to come in at 60 million euros, against about 40 million euros last year.

$1 = 8.3420 Swedish crowns Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.