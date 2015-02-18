FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atos shuffles management, sees sales growth in 2015
February 18, 2015

Atos shuffles management, sees sales growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French IT services firm Atos said net income grew 8.8 percent last year and predicted a return to organic sales growth this year after a 1.1 percent drop in 2014.

The company which agreed in December to buy the IT outsourcing business of Xerox Corp for $1.05 billion and acquired cloud computing and cybersecurity group Bull last year, also reshuffled its management.

It said it was moving Michel-Alain Proch into the role of senior executive vice-president and promoting Deputy Finance Director Elie Girard to Proch’s role as finance director.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Andrew Callus; editing by Leigh Thomas

