Atos sees rising sales, margin in 2013
February 21, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Atos sees rising sales, margin in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Atos forecast an improvement in its operating margin and slight revenue growth this year after posting a 37 percent rise in 2012 operating profit.

The group added that it planned to group its “payment and merchant transactional activities” into a separate business by mid-year. It did not say whether that business would then be spun off to shareholders.

Operating profit was 580 million euros ($775 million) last year on sales up 0.8 percent to 8.844 billion, for a margin of 6.6 percent, Atos said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
